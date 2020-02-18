Brother Yevgeniy Aksenov Convicted and Given Two-Year Suspended Prison Sentence in Russia

On February 18, 2020, the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court in Khabarovsk, Russia, convicted Brother Yevgeniy Aksenov and gave him a two-year suspended prison sentence. If during those two years, Brother Aksenov changes his place of residence or is found guilty of any criminal activity, he will be sent to prison. For the first six months of his term, he is on probation and must register with the local authorities monthly. Additionally, for the duration of his probation, he cannot travel outside of his home city of Khabarovsk and he is not allowed to leave his home in the evenings. Brother Aksenov will appeal his conviction.