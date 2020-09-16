Brother Vladimir Alushkin Will Not Need to Return to Prison

On September 16, 2020, the Penza Regional Court announced its ruling in the appeal case involving Brothers Vladimir Alushkin, Vladimir Kulyasov, Andrey Magliv, and Denis Timoshin, as well as Sisters Tatyana Alushkina and Galiya Olkhova. The court reduced Brother Alushkin’s original six-year prison sentence to four years of suspended imprisonment. We are happy that he does not need to return to prison. The original suspended prison sentences for the others remain unchanged.