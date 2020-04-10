Brother Vladimir Alushkin Released From Prison

Brother Vladimir Alushkin was released from prison and reunited with his wife on March 30, 2020.

His release was the result of the previously reported March 25 decision by the Penza Regional Court. The ruling overturned the conviction of Brothers Vladimir Alushkin, Vladimir Kulyasov, Andrey Magliv, and Denis Timoshin, as well as Sisters Tatyana Alushkina and Galiya Olkhova. The Penza Regional Court returned the case to the original court for consideration by a different judge. In the meantime, all six remain under travel and other restrictions.

Although we are pleased to hear Brother Alushkin was released, just two days later another one of our brothers was convicted for his faith in far northeastern Russia. As long as the these baseless legal attacks continue, we know that our brothers and sisters in Russia will keep close in mind the words at Nahum 1:7: “Jehovah is good, a stronghold in the day of distress. He is mindful of those seeking refuge in him.”