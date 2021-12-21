DECEMBER 23, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Vitaliy Sukhov Sees Jehovah’s Hand Through Support of Brothers and Sisters
Time Line
December 21, 2021
The Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk convicted Brother Vitaliy Sukhov and imposed a six-year suspended prison sentence, including three years of probation. He does not need to go to prison at this time
March 25, 2021
Criminal trial began
October 16, 2020
Court officials seized Vitaliy’s automobile
May 21, 2020
The Sukhovs’ apartment was searched
May 8, 2020
Criminal case was initiated against Vitaliy for organizing observances and services of a banned religious organization
Profile
We are grateful to know that Jehovah will always “support the righteous” and is aware of their trials.—Psalm 37:17, 18.