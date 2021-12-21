Brother Vitaliy Sukhov Sees Jehovah’s Hand Through Support of Brothers and Sisters

Vitaliy Sukhov

Born: 1967 (Krasnoyarsk)

Biography: Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1989 while serving a prison sentence. Began studying the Bible after his release

Married Yelena in 1990. Baptized in 1994. They have eight children

Personal Comments

How is Jehovah using your spiritual family to support you and your wife?

I can see Jehovah’s hand in the actions of the brothers and sisters. They provide continual support and care, even though we did not know many of them prior to this.

Right now, no one is allowed inside the court because of COVID-19. But while I am in court, brothers and sisters come and stand outside in all kinds of weather. This gives a remarkable witness to all of the court staff and passersby.

It is wonderful knowing that we are part of Jehovah’s loving family.