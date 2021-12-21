Skip to content

Brother Vitaliy Sukhov and his wife, Yelena

DECEMBER 23, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Vitaliy Sukhov Sees Jehovah’s Hand Through Support of Brothers and Sisters

Time Line

  1. December 21, 2021

    The Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk convicted Brother Vitaliy Sukhov and imposed a six-year suspended prison sentence, including three years of probation. He does not need to go to prison at this time

  2. March 25, 2021

    Criminal trial began

  3. October 16, 2020

    Court officials seized Vitaliy’s automobile

  4. May 21, 2020

    The Sukhovs’ apartment was searched

  5. May 8, 2020

    Criminal case was initiated against Vitaliy for organizing observances and services of a banned religious organization

Profile

We are grateful to know that Jehovah will always “support the righteous” and is aware of their trials.—Psalm 37:17, 18.

 

