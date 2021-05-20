Brother Vitaliy Popov Faces Prison for His Faith

On June 27, 2019, authorities initiated a criminal case against Vitaliy. On April 9, 2020, law enforcement officers came to his house and took him away for questioning. He was interrogated for more than four hours.

Vitaliy was placed on the federal list of extremists. As a result, his bank account was frozen. Two months later, Vitaliy was forced to resign from his job. This has created serious financial challenges for his family.

Jehovah has continued to provide for Vitaliy’s family. “He took care of all our needs—spiritually, materially, and emotionally,” Vitaliy says. “My whole family has appreciated Jehovah’s help, and it has helped us to overcome everything and to keep a positive attitude.”

Vitaliy identifies the key to enduring these trials: “It was through my spiritual routine that I developed a strong relationship with Jehovah. He became even more real to me. I learned to trust him no matter what happened.” Vitaliy’s spiritual routine includes family worship, attending and participating in congregation meetings, regular participation in the ministry, and heartfelt prayer. He states: “If I did not have this routine, it is unlikely that I would have been able to trust Jehovah and overcome it all.”

As we await the outcome of Vitaliy’s trial, we keep him in our prayers. We know Jehovah, ‘the one who gives us power,’ will continue to strengthen all of our brothers and sisters in Russia who are courageously enduring persecution.—Philippians 4:13.