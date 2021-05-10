Brother Vitaliy Ilinykh Gains Courage From the Example of Others

In February 2019, the home of Brother Vitaliy Ilinykh was searched as part of a criminal case against fellow believers in the city of Spassk-Dalniy. On September 18, 2019, Russian authorities initiated an investigation against Vitaliy. On October 23, 2019, officers searched his home again, but this time they arrested him and placed him in a detention facility for two days. While in detention, Vitaliy turned to Jehovah. “When I prayed, the feeling of uncertainty was replaced with calmness and peace,” Vitaliy recalls.

Upon release, he was put under a recognizance agreement that restricted his ability to travel. His mother, Sister Olga Opaleva, is being tried in a separate court case.

Vitaliy has learned much from his experiences. “Before, I knew that Jehovah does not allow trials beyond what we can bear. Now, I see this firsthand in my own life. The harder things get in our lives, the closer we become to Jehovah,” explains Vitaliy. “Jehovah is the Potter, and if he allows some fire in my life that means he is also in control of the entire process. If it seems that I am unable to bear the burden, it is time for me to beg Jehovah for the ‘power beyond what is normal.’”—2 Corinthians 4:7.

A timid person by nature, Vitaliy has gained courage by meditating on 1 Peter 5:9. He has also been encouraged by the many brothers and sisters in Russia who are successfully braving persecution. Vitaliy resolutely states: “Whatever outcome Jehovah might allow in my case, . . . it is an honor to give a witness to the authorities in these last days.”

Like Vitaliy, we are motivated by the many examples of faith and courage we find among Jehovah’s people. And we continue to thank Jehovah for equipping us “with every good thing to do his will.”—Hebrews 13:20, 21.