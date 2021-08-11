Brother Vasiliy Meleshko Becomes Fourth Jehovah’s Witness Hastily Tried and Convicted in the Krasnodar Territory

Vasiliy Meleshko

Born: 1961 (Mikhayloyskoye, Pskov Region)

Biography: As a youth, Vasiliy enjoyed working with radio equipment. Completed his education as a radio engineer and later worked as a driver and a crane operator. Married his wife, Zoya, in 1981

Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses as a couple. Zoya was baptized in 1991. Vasiliy was baptized one year later. He was impressed by the hope of the resurrection

The couple have a grown son and daughter who are raising their own children as Jehovah’s Witnesses. As a family, they enjoy fishing and other outdoor activities