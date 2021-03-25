MARCH 25, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Sergey Melnikov Credits Jehovah for “Power Beyond What Is Normal” While Detained for His Faith
Scheduled Verdict
The Ussuriyskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Melnikov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Sergey Melnikov
Born: 1973 (Terney, Primorye Territory)
Biography: Has worked as a carpenter, fireman, fisherman, and janitor. Enjoyed playing hockey and volleyball as a youth. Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 2000’s. Moved to Ussuriysk in 2003 and was baptized later that year
Case History
A criminal case involving Brother Sergey Melnikov began in June 2019. The authorities arrested him while he was discussing the Bible with a man who showed interest. The authorities also searched his home and seized his laptop and cell phone.
Sergey spent four months in pretrial detention and 144 days under house arrest. At times Sergey felt that he didn’t have the strength to endure. During those moments he would recall the words at 1 Corinthians 10:13 and immediately feel better. “I was able to acknowledge that Jehovah was allowing these trials, which meant I could withstand them,” he says. “Jehovah granted me ‘power beyond what is normal.’”—2 Corinthians 4:7.
On February 25, 2020, Sergey was released from house arrest. However, travel restrictions were imposed.
As we await the outcome of the trial, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a ‘help and shield’ for Sergey and all our brothers and sisters in Russia.—Psalm 115:11.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.