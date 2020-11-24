Brother Sergey Ledenyov Faces Six Years in Prison in Russia

On December 2, 2018, a group of armed and masked officers raided Brother Ledenyov’s home in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy. He was detained and charged under Article 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code. The criminal trial began November 28, 2019.

On December 12, 2019, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory returned the case to the prosecutor. This typically is done when the court finds serious problems with the indictment, such as a lack of evidence. However, on February 4, 2020, a higher court reversed the decision and resumed the trial. In a subsequent hearing, the authorities interrogated Brother Ledenyov’s wife and another sister and attempted to coerce them to falsely testify against Brother Ledenyov. Sister Ledenyov and the other sister consistently refused to do so.

Brother Ledenyov’s non-Witness relatives cannot understand why he is being persecuted for his faith.

Our prayers are with Brother and Sister Ledenyov as they await the verdict. We are confident that Jehovah’s spirit is resting firmly upon them.—1 Peter 4:14.