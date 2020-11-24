NOVEMBER 20, 2020
RUSSIA
Brother Sergey Ledenyov Faces Six Years in Prison in Russia
Scheduled Verdict
On November 24, 2020, * the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory is scheduled to announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Ledenyov. He faces six years in prison.
Profile
Sergey Ledenyov
Born: 1974 (Ossora, Kamchatka Region)
Biography: One of six children. Loves drawing and photography. Works in construction as a bricklayer and tile setter. Viewed the Bible as unscientific and outdated until he studied it with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Married his wife, Anna, in 2017. Anna says that applying Bible principles in his life made Sergey a calm, caring, and loving husband
Case History
On December 2, 2018, a group of armed and masked officers raided Brother Ledenyov’s home in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy. He was detained and charged under Article 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code. The criminal trial began November 28, 2019.
On December 12, 2019, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory returned the case to the prosecutor. This typically is done when the court finds serious problems with the indictment, such as a lack of evidence. However, on February 4, 2020, a higher court reversed the decision and resumed the trial. In a subsequent hearing, the authorities interrogated Brother Ledenyov’s wife and another sister and attempted to coerce them to falsely testify against Brother Ledenyov. Sister Ledenyov and the other sister consistently refused to do so.
Brother Ledenyov’s non-Witness relatives cannot understand why he is being persecuted for his faith.
Our prayers are with Brother and Sister Ledenyov as they await the verdict. We are confident that Jehovah’s spirit is resting firmly upon them.—1 Peter 4:14.
^ par. 3 Subject to change.