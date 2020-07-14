Brother Sergey Belousov Defends God’s Name

Sergey Belousov

Born: 1978 (Esil, Kazakhstan)

Biography: Raised in a family of musicians. Worked as an electrician and site manager in a petrochemical plant. Later, worked as a project developer at a design firm. Married Svetlana in 1999. They have one daughter

Met Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001. From the Bible, he learned about God’s personal name, Jehovah, and found satisfying answers to questions that had concerned him. Baptized in 2002

Personal Comments

How have the brothers and sisters cared for you and your family?

Our dear brothers and sisters have never ignored us. The very next day after the search, they came to see us and our relatives to offer their support. All our electronic devices had been seized during the search, which meant that we could not even read the Bible. So they brought us their own devices, and because of that, we were not left without spiritual food for even a single day.

What motivates you to endure?

I remind myself that whatever the outcome of the trials, we are victors in Jehovah’s eyes. What is needed is not a strong attorney but, rather, a strong relationship with God. We are not guilty of anything. We are living during a unique period. It is a privilege to take part in such things! . . . The goal is to [help] vindicate God’s sovereignty. We do not go to the hearings to prove our innocence. We go to defend Jehovah’s name.