Brother Sergey Belousov

APRIL 1, 2022
RUSSIA

Brother Sergey Belousov Defends God’s Name

The Seversk City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Belousov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 14, 2020

    FSB officers raided seven homes, including Sergey’s. A government agent who feigned interest in the Bible secretly recorded congregation meetings in the months prior to the raid

  2. March 25, 2021

    A criminal case was initiated against Sergey

  3. March 30, 2021

    Sergey was formally charged based on the recordings made by the government agent. Sergey was accused of taking part in religious services with the help of online videoconferencing tools, as well as singing songs and praying to Jehovah God

Profile

Like Sergey, as we praise the name of Jehovah, we are convinced that “He will exalt the strength of his people.”—Psalm 148:13, 14.

 

