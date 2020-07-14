APRIL 1, 2022
RUSSIA
Brother Sergey Belousov Defends God’s Name
The Seversk City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Belousov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 14, 2020
FSB officers raided seven homes, including Sergey’s. A government agent who feigned interest in the Bible secretly recorded congregation meetings in the months prior to the raid
March 25, 2021
A criminal case was initiated against Sergey
March 30, 2021
Sergey was formally charged based on the recordings made by the government agent. Sergey was accused of taking part in religious services with the help of online videoconferencing tools, as well as singing songs and praying to Jehovah God
Profile
Like Sergey, as we praise the name of Jehovah, we are convinced that “He will exalt the strength of his people.”—Psalm 148:13, 14.