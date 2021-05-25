Skip to content

MAY 25, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Roman Baranovskiy and His Mother, Sister Valentina Baranovskaya, Lose Their Appeal

On May 24, 2021, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Khakassia, Russia, denied the appeal of Brother Baranovskiy and his 70-year-old mother, Sister Valentina Baranovskaya. They will remain in prison. The court also confirmed that added restrictions will be imposed on them after their future release from prison.

 

