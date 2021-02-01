Brother Roman Baranovskiy and His Mother, Sister Valentina Baranovskaya, Face Conviction in Russia

On the night of April 10, 2019, armed law enforcement officers in Abakan raided four homes, including that of Brother Roman Baranovskiy and his mother, Valentina. Officers confiscated their Bibles, electronic devices, and personal records. A criminal case was opened against Roman and Valentina.

“When the raid took place,” Roman recalls, “we were at the midweek meeting and had just discussed 1 Corinthians 10:13. There was an important thought—Jehovah doesn’t assign trial . . . He doesn’t think to himself: ‘You’re strong, which means you’ll face this trial. But you, you’re weaker, here’s an easier trial.’ If that was the case, everything would depend on our strength. Various trials can befall any one of us. If we rely on Jehovah’s strength, we can all endure.”

In July 2020, Valentina suffered a stroke. She recalls: “The more my physical condition worsened, the clearer it became to me that Jehovah was beside me. This is because I never stopped praying, and it seemed like he took me into his arms. I felt such peace and serenity that I can’t fully express it.”

All of these experiences have led Valentina to a powerful conclusion: “My determination is to serve our Father eternally and to remain faithful to him no matter what happens in my life.”

Roman says that meditating on the examples of endurance found in the Bible and in modern times has helped strengthen his faith. While thinking on such examples, he often asks himself: ‘What circumstances did they find themselves in and why? What helped them to remain faithful? How did Jehovah support them by means of his spirit?’ The answers to those questions have further assured Roman that, no matter the trial, “Jehovah will provide superhuman strength if necessary.”

We pray that Roman, Valentina, and all of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia will continue to look to Jehovah as their refuge and strength.—Psalm 46:1.