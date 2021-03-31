Brother Oleg Danilov Sentenced to Three Years of Imprisonment After Hasty Trial Proceedings

Brother Danilov’s home was first searched on April 29, 2020. Law enforcement officers found no prohibited materials but confiscated the family’s mobile phones and other personal belongings. Despite the lack of evidence, a criminal investigation was launched against Oleg in November 2020. His suspected “crimes” include teaching religious classes, giving sermons, and participating in a discussion of the Bible.

At 6:00 a.m. on December 2, 2020, security forces raided Oleg’s home a second time and conducted an aggressive search. Afterward, he was taken to a police station and interrogated.

The court expedited Oleg’s criminal trial, scheduling his first court appearance on March 23, 2021. The investigator, O. I. Komissarov, was also responsible for the criminal investigation of 63-year-old Brother Aleksandr Ivshin. Brother Ivshin received one of the harshest sentences to date, seven and a half years in prison, after a speedy trial in February 2021.

While these events have taken an emotional toll on Oleg and his family, we know our God, Jehovah, will never forget their works and the love they show for His name.—Hebrews 6:10.