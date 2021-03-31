MARCH 31, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Oleg Danilov Sentenced to Three Years of Imprisonment After Hasty Trial Proceedings
Verdict
The Abinskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory announced its verdict in the case involving Brother Oleg Danilov on March 30, 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
Profile
Oleg Danilov
Born: 1974 (Usolye-Sibirskoye, Siberia)
Biography: In 1958, his grandparents were introduced to the Bible by Jehovah’s Witnesses who had been exiled to Siberia. Raised by Christian parents. Baptized in 1991
Married his wife, Nataliya, in 1995. They have two sons. The family enjoys traveling and spending time together in nature
Case History
Brother Danilov’s home was first searched on April 29, 2020. Law enforcement officers found no prohibited materials but confiscated the family’s mobile phones and other personal belongings. Despite the lack of evidence, a criminal investigation was launched against Oleg in November 2020. His suspected “crimes” include teaching religious classes, giving sermons, and participating in a discussion of the Bible.
At 6:00 a.m. on December 2, 2020, security forces raided Oleg’s home a second time and conducted an aggressive search. Afterward, he was taken to a police station and interrogated.
The court expedited Oleg’s criminal trial, scheduling his first court appearance on March 23, 2021. The investigator, O. I. Komissarov, was also responsible for the criminal investigation of 63-year-old Brother Aleksandr Ivshin. Brother Ivshin received one of the harshest sentences to date, seven and a half years in prison, after a speedy trial in February 2021.
While these events have taken an emotional toll on Oleg and his family, we know our God, Jehovah, will never forget their works and the love they show for His name.—Hebrews 6:10.