Brother Aleksandr Nikolayev and his wife, Yevgeniya

DECEMBER 30, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Nikolayev’s Trust in Jehovah Gives Him Peace

Time Line

  1. December 23, 2021

    The Abinskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory convicted Brother Aleksandr Nikolayev and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison

  2. September 30, 2021

    Placed in temporary detention

  3. August 4, 2021

    Criminal trial began

  4. May 26, 2021

    Charged with holding Bible discussions with family and friends, which investigators consider “a crime against the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state”

  5. April 7, 2021

    At 6:00 a.m., FSB officers, accompanied by riot police, searched the Nikolayevs’ home. Aleksandr was taken for interrogation and later released

  6. March 31, 2021

    The criminal case against Aleksandr was initiated

Profile

We are confident that Aleksandr as well as all of our faithful brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea will be blessed for putting their trust and confidence in Jehovah.—Jeremiah 17:7.

 

