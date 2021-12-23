DECEMBER 30, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Nikolayev’s Trust in Jehovah Gives Him Peace
Time Line
December 23, 2021
The Abinskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory convicted Brother Aleksandr Nikolayev and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison
September 30, 2021
Placed in temporary detention
August 4, 2021
Criminal trial began
May 26, 2021
Charged with holding Bible discussions with family and friends, which investigators consider “a crime against the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state”
April 7, 2021
At 6:00 a.m., FSB officers, accompanied by riot police, searched the Nikolayevs’ home. Aleksandr was taken for interrogation and later released
March 31, 2021
The criminal case against Aleksandr was initiated
Profile
We are confident that Aleksandr as well as all of our faithful brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea will be blessed for putting their trust and confidence in Jehovah.—Jeremiah 17:7.