Brother Nikolayev’s Trust in Jehovah Gives Him Peace

Aleksandr Nikolayev

Born: 1973 (Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan)

Biography: At age 18, was drafted into the Russian Navy. Later graduated from technical college as a household appliance repairman

Married Yevgeniya in 1997. They have three grown sons and two adopted daughters, aged 10 and 12. The family loves traveling to the seaside and going for walks in the forest

Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the mid-1990’s. Impressed to learn that Jesus is not God and that God has a name, Jehovah. Baptized in 1996

Personal Comments

What specific quality is helping you to endure?

I ask myself if I have enough trust in God to continue on to the finish. I’ve realized that fear of man and uncertainty could paralyze my ability to think clearly. So I try not to give in to such fears. Jehovah has strengthened me in this regard. Even though my heart was beating heavily when they came to perform the search, I truly had a feeling of peace.