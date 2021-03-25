Brother Nikolay Aliyev Shows Courage While Facing Persecution for His Faith

In the early morning hours of May 22, 2020, law enforcement officers in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur raided Nikolay and Alesya’s home. When the officers entered, they knocked Nikolay to the ground and searched their home for five hours before taking them into custody. During the interrogation, the authorities suggested to Nikolay that he change his faith to a more traditional one. They also urged Alesya to cooperate so that “something does not happen” to her husband. Despite the threats, they were released that evening and able to return home.

Nikolay has been strengthened by reflecting on the many ways Jehovah has supported him during these trials. He explains: “When you face trials, you understand you cannot deal with them on your own. I became more aware of how Jehovah answers prayers and provides direction. I became convinced of the truthfulness of Paul’s words: ‘For when I am weak, then I am powerful.’”—2 Corinthians 12:10.

Nikolay and Alesya continue to find ways to develop courage and to remain calm. They have Isaiah 41:10 printed out and displayed on their refrigerator. Nikolay relates: “When things are particularly difficult, I read the verse, and it makes things easier. These words encourage me not to be afraid. What especially strengthens me is Jehovah’s assurance that he is beside me, so close that it is as if his right arm is hugging me like a close friend.” We are confident that Jehovah will always strengthen his faithful ones.