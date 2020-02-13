Brother Mikhail Popov and Wife, Yelena, Both Face Prosecution in Russian Court—Verdict Expected on February 13, 2020

The Vilyuchinsk City Court is expected to announce its verdict in the trial involving Brother Mikhail Popov and his wife, Sister Yelena Popova, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The couple was arrested on July 30, 2018, in Kamchatka and were released on August 9, 2018. They have been charged with engaging in “extremist activity.”

Mikhail and Yelena are relying on Jehovah as they face this distressing trial. We are confident that he will continue to be a “refuge and strength” for them.—Psalm 46:1.