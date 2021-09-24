Brother Maksim Beltikov’s Spiritual Routine Gives Him Strength

Maksim Beltikov

Born: 1980 (Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Region)

Biography: As a child, enjoyed playing folk music. Worked as a bricklayer. His cousin introduced him to the Bible. Impressed by learning God’s personal name, Jehovah. Amazed by the Bible’s fulfilled prophecies and practical advice. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001. Married his wife, Mariya, in 2005. They have three young children

Personal Comments

How has Jehovah supported you and your family during this trial?

Jehovah has provided everything my family needs spiritually as well as physically. My wife and my children have tried their best to understand my feelings and to distract me from sad thoughts. A brother drew my attention to Psalm 23. The brother said: “Do not shut out Jehovah and his organization. Allow Jehovah to take care of you.”

How has your spiritual routine helped you to maintain your joy?

Regular Bible reading and attending all spiritual events has helped me to maintain my joy and to have faith in the fact that Jehovah has everything under control. My wife and I were able to attend the convention in Seoul, South Korea, in 2018. On Sunday, the speaker turned to the Korean-language section and asked everyone who had been imprisoned for their faith to stand. Thousands of brothers stood. I remember that and tell myself: ‘If they were able to do it, then I am able to as well.’

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown through this experience?

It has not only become stronger but also has changed. My prayers have become more specific. Interestingly, it is not my requests that have become more specific, but my expressions of thanks that have become more specific. I have started to read the Bible in a different way, looking for examples that correspond to my circumstances.