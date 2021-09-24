Skip to content

Brother Maksim Beltikov

SEPTEMBER 24, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Maksim Beltikov’s Spiritual Routine Gives Him Strength

  1. The Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Maksim Beltikov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. June 29, 2020

    Placed under orders not to leave the area

  3. June 23, 2020

    Criminal case opened. The charge: “participated in religious teaching sessions” which included “conducting and listening to lectures based on religious literature”

  4. April 29, 2020

    Authorities searched Maksim’s home. Afterward, he was interrogated

May our brothers and sisters in Russia continue to be made firm and to be built up by their spiritual routine and the loving concern of their fellow worshippers. We know that the “God of love and of peace” will continue to be with these dear ones.—2 Corinthians 13:11.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

