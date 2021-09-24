SEPTEMBER 24, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Maksim Beltikov’s Spiritual Routine Gives Him Strength
Time Line
The Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Maksim Beltikov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
June 29, 2020
Placed under orders not to leave the area
June 23, 2020
Criminal case opened. The charge: “participated in religious teaching sessions” which included “conducting and listening to lectures based on religious literature”
April 29, 2020
Authorities searched Maksim’s home. Afterward, he was interrogated
Profile
May our brothers and sisters in Russia continue to be made firm and to be built up by their spiritual routine and the loving concern of their fellow worshippers. We know that the “God of love and of peace” will continue to be with these dear ones.—2 Corinthians 13:11.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.