Brother Makhalichev Released From Prison in Belarus, Prosecutor Denies Russia’s Extradition Request

The Belarus Prosecutor General’s Office on April 7, 2020, denied Russia’s request to extradite Brother Nikolay Makhalichev, allowing him to be released from prison. Brother Makhalichev was thrilled to be released in time to freely observe the annual Memorial of Christ’s death in Belarus with friends.

Authorities arrested Brother Makhalichev on February 21, 2020, while he was traveling from Russia to Belarus to visit friends. Police in Belarus detained our brother after checking his passport and discovering that he had been placed on Russia’s international most-wanted list on charges of organizing the activity of an “extremist” organization.

Three days later, they decided to arrest Brother Makhalichev while determining if he should be extradited to Russia to face the charges filed in January 2019. It was the first time one of Jehovah’s Witnesses was arrested in another country on the basis of a Russian warrant.

While in custody, Brother Makhalichev drew strength from his spiritual routine. He was able to conduct four Bible studies and report 198 hours in the ministry in March.

We know that our Russian brothers and sisters will continue to look to Jehovah as their rock and refuge during difficult times.—Psalm 142:5.