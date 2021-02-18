Brother Konstantin Guzev Convicted for His Faith

Authorities searched Konstantin’s home in May 2018 as part of the “Judgment Day” raids. During these raids, 150 law enforcement officers searched homes throughout the city of Birobidzhan. On July 29, 2019, the authorities initiated a criminal case against Konstantin. He was charged with “organizing activities of an extremist organization” simply for conducting religious services.

A total of 19 separate cases have been filed against 22 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the region, including one against Konstantin’s wife, Anastasiya.

The courageous example of other brothers and sisters in Russia has emboldened Konstantin and Anastasiya. Konstantin comments: “I have seen with my own eyes and heard with my own ears how some sisters at first said that they would say nothing in court. . . . But with Jehovah’s help and the prayers of the brothers, they became wonderful speakers and defenders of their faith.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with all our brothers and sisters in Russia. We are confident that no plan devised against them will succeed in breaking their faith because Jehovah is with them.—Isaiah 8:10.