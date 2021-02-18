FEBRUARY 19, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Konstantin Guzev Convicted for His Faith
Verdict
On February 18, 2021, the Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region imposed a two-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence on Brother Konstantin Guzev. He does not have to go to prison at this time.
Profile
Konstantin Guzev
Born: 1964 (Khabarovsk)
Biography: Raised in a household with an abusive, alcoholic father. Questioned the meaning of life. Finding no answers, he turned to drugs and alcohol. Eventually, began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Found satisfying answers to his questions. Made drastic lifestyle changes. Baptized in 2000. Married his wife, Anastasiya, in 2001
Case History
Authorities searched Konstantin’s home in May 2018 as part of the “Judgment Day” raids. During these raids, 150 law enforcement officers searched homes throughout the city of Birobidzhan. On July 29, 2019, the authorities initiated a criminal case against Konstantin. He was charged with “organizing activities of an extremist organization” simply for conducting religious services.
A total of 19 separate cases have been filed against 22 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the region, including one against Konstantin’s wife, Anastasiya.
The courageous example of other brothers and sisters in Russia has emboldened Konstantin and Anastasiya. Konstantin comments: “I have seen with my own eyes and heard with my own ears how some sisters at first said that they would say nothing in court. . . . But with Jehovah’s help and the prayers of the brothers, they became wonderful speakers and defenders of their faith.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with all our brothers and sisters in Russia. We are confident that no plan devised against them will succeed in breaking their faith because Jehovah is with them.—Isaiah 8:10.