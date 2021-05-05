MAY 5, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Konstantin Bazhenov Released From Russian Prison, Awaits Deportation to Ukraine
On May 5, 2021, Brother Konstantin Bazhenov satisfied his sentence and was released from the penal colony in Dimitrovgrad. Because his Russian citizenship was annulled in May 2020, Konstantin was immediately transferred to a temporary detention center for foreign citizens awaiting deportation. He will soon be deported to Ukraine.