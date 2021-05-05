Skip to content

Brother Konstantin Bazhenov briefly reunites with his wife, Irina, immediately after his release from prison. He is currently in temporary detention awaiting deportation

MAY 5, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Konstantin Bazhenov Released From Russian Prison, Awaits Deportation to Ukraine

On May 5, 2021, Brother Konstantin Bazhenov satisfied his sentence and was released from the penal colony in Dimitrovgrad. Because his Russian citizenship was annulled in May 2020, Konstantin was immediately transferred to a temporary detention center for foreign citizens awaiting deportation. He will soon be deported to Ukraine.

 

