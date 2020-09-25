Brother Konstantin Bazhenov, His Wife, and a 73-Year-Old Sister Face Conviction in Russia

On August 19, 2018, the police searched three homes of Witnesses in the town of Yelizovo. A total of 11 brothers and sisters were arrested. They were interrogated for hours. Eventually, eight of the Witnesses were released. But the authorities filed criminal charges against Brother Bazhenov, his wife, and Sister Zolotova. They were placed in a temporary detention facility. After two days, the sisters were released. A judge ordered Brother Bazhenov to remain in detention. He was released eight days later.

While awaiting a verdict, we pray that the Bazhenovs and Sister Zolotova will continue to put their full trust in Jehovah. The Bible assures us that Jehovah will fill his loyal ones with joy and peace, and they will “abound in hope with power of holy spirit.”—Romans 15:13.