Brother Konstantin Bazhenov Arrives Safely in Ukraine After Being Deported from Russia

On June 12, 2018, armed Russian special forces raided seven homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Saratov, including Konstantin and Irina’s apartment. He and two other brothers from Saratov were arrested and ordered to pretrial detention.

As soon as he arrived at the detention center, Konstantin knew he would need the comfort and support of God’s Word, but he was not able to get a Bible. “My wife sent me a notebook, and everyday I wrote down verses that I was able to remember,” recalls Konstantin. Jehovah helped him remember a total of 500 verses in only two months! When he did acquire a Bible, he eagerly read it from cover to cover in four months. The Scriptures greatly strengthened him. He also got much joy from sharing encouraging points in letters that he wrote to his wife and friends.

Konstantin often prayed fervently to Jehovah to endure his time in detention, especially when he felt alone and missed his wife. He remembers: “I would get down on my knees and would literally cry as I prayed to Jehovah. I decided to write my requests to God on a sheet of paper and then mark off the ones that he answered. I was convinced that Jehovah was very close to me.” He was released from pretrial detention on May 20, 2019. But his challenges were not over.