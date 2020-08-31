Brother Khasan Kogut Faces Two Years in Prison in Russia, Separated From His Wife and Young Son

In July 2018, officers searched eight homes of Witnesses and confiscated electronic devices. Several months later, Brother Kogut and his wife were invited to the police station to retrieve an item that had been confiscated. Upon their arrival on February 6, 2019, the police detained Brother Kogut. The officers charged him with participating in the activities of an “extremist” organization, simply because he participated in religious services.

After being detained at the station for two days, Brother Kogut was placed under house arrest. He spent over 200 days under house arrest before being released in August 2019. His criminal trial began a few weeks later.

As the Kogut family awaits the verdict, we know that they continue to throw their anxieties on Jehovah, comforted by the assurance that he cares for them.—1 Peter 5:7.