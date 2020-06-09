Skip to content

JUNE 9, 2020
RUSSIA

Brother Gennady Shpakovskiy Sentenced to Six and a Half Years in Russian Prison

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Pskov City Court convicted 61-year-old Brother Gennady Shpakovskiy and sentenced him to six and a half years in prison. He was immediately taken to prison from the courtroom. This is the longest sentence handed down to one of our brothers since the 2017 Russian Supreme Court ruling that effectively criminalized our activity. Brother Shpakovskiy will appeal the conviction.

 

