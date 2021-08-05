AUGUST 5, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Dmitriy Terebilov Faces Prison for Fifth Time, But First Time for His Faith
Time Line
The Sverdlovskiy District Court of the city of Kostroma is scheduled to announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Terebilov. * He faces five years in prison
September 8, 2020
The criminal trial against Dmitriy begins
May 25, 2020
Dmitriy is officially charged and placed under travel restrictions
September 19, 2019
Dmitriy’s bank accounts are frozen
June 13, 2019
A criminal case is initiated against Dmitriy for distributing banned literature and for participating in the meetings of a banned organization
July 25, 2018
Dmitriy’s home is searched while he and his wife are traveling back from a convention in Moldova. Officers detain and interrogate them as soon as they arrive home
Profile
As Dmitriy continues to experience the joy that results from “being reproached for the name of Christ,” we are confident that “the spirit of glory, yes, the spirit of God, is resting upon” him.—1 Peter 4:14.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.