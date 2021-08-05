Brother Dmitriy Terebilov Faces Prison for Fifth Time, But First Time for His Faith

Dmitriy Terebilov

Born: 1980 (Kostroma)

Biography: His mother died when he was young. As a child, enjoyed wrestling and boxing. Imprisoned four times on drug-related charges

Started studying the Bible by letter while in prison in 2010. Released in 2013. Baptized in 2014. Married his wife, Irina, in 2015. They enjoy walking, hiking, and riding bicycles together

Personal Comments

How did you first become acquainted with Jehovah’s Witnesses?

I became acquainted with Jehovah’s Witnesses while I was serving my fourth prison sentence for illegal drugs. In August 2010, I received my first letter from a brother in Udmurtia. During all the years of imprisonment he supported me, wrote me letters, and sent me literature. We are still very close friends.

I was released on June 21, 2013, having served my entire sentence. I moved to Kostroma and contacted Jehovah’s Witnesses.

What has helped you to keep your joy and not be overwhelmed with anxiety?

The convention we attended in 2018 was entitled “Be Courageous!” Having arrived back from the convention, we immediately began to put what we heard into practice. . . . I remember when we walked home [from being interrogated after the second search of our home]. When we arrived, we saw many of our brothers and sisters who had rushed to our home as soon as they learned of the search. This is also clear evidence that Jehovah is close to us.

How do you feel about the possibility of going back to prison, this time for your faith?

Seeing how Jehovah has supported me all this time, and how he is supporting the brothers and sisters who are already in prison for their faith, I have no doubt that Jehovah will also support my family and me. I left prison with a firm determination: ‘I want to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.’ Nothing has changed since that time.