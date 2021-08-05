Skip to content

Brother Dmitriy Terebilov with his wife, Irina

AUGUST 5, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Dmitriy Terebilov Faces Prison for Fifth Time, But First Time for His Faith

Time Line

  1. The Sverdlovskiy District Court of the city of Kostroma is scheduled to announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Terebilov. * He faces five years in prison

  2. September 8, 2020

    The criminal trial against Dmitriy begins

  3. May 25, 2020

    Dmitriy is officially charged and placed under travel restrictions

  4. September 19, 2019

    Dmitriy’s bank accounts are frozen

  5. June 13, 2019

    A criminal case is initiated against Dmitriy for distributing banned literature and for participating in the meetings of a banned organization

  6. July 25, 2018

    Dmitriy’s home is searched while he and his wife are traveling back from a convention in Moldova. Officers detain and interrogate them as soon as they arrive home

Profile

As Dmitriy continues to experience the joy that results from “being reproached for the name of Christ,” we are confident that “the spirit of glory, yes, the spirit of God, is resting upon” him.—1 Peter 4:14.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

