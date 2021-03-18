Brother Dmitriy Maslov Faces Imprisonment for Discussing Spiritual Topics With His Friends

On the evening of April 19, 2019, in Minusinsk, soldiers and members of the Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service (FSB) invaded the homes of five families of Jehovah’s Witnesses. During the raid, a 76-year-old brother was pushed to the ground and injured. More than 30 brothers and sisters were detained for questioning and later released. Later, a criminal case was brought against Dmitriy. His primary “offense” was organizing a hike in the mountains with his friends, during which they talked about spiritual topics.

Dmitriy, now under travel restrictions, awaits the outcome of his trial. His mother, who does not share his religious beliefs, considers the criminal prosecution unjustified and undeserved. She is convinced that her son practices “the most peaceful religion.”

Dmitriy gains comfort and courage from knowing that Jehovah will “show his strength” toward his loyal ones.—2 Chronicles 16:9.