Brother Dmitriy Barmakin Maintains His Joy Despite Long Detention

Dmitriy Barmakin

Born: 1974 (Alushta, Crimea)

Biography: His mother died when he was ten years old. He studied to become a chef and later a computer programmer. Married his wife, Yelena, in 2006. They enjoy traveling and photographing wildlife

Bought his first Bible when in the eighth grade. Impressed by the practical advice found in the Scriptures. Eventually, studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 1994

Personal Comments

How did you stay focused on spiritual things while detained?

I had become accustomed to reading the Bible every day before I was held in the detention center. The fact of the matter is that in the detention center, because there is often nothing going on during the day, you have more time to think deeply. Your mind recalls and meditates on whatever you have put into it. It can’t just remain idle. And if it was not filled with spiritual things beforehand, then it will be very difficult to remain faithful.

What quality helped you endure your detention?

Jehovah gave me the joy for which I often prayed, and it was visible to those around me. During a morning roll call, one of the guards asked: “Barmakin, why are you always smiling?” I answered him: “I’m happy, which is why I smile.” The guard asked me, “You are happy that you wound up in prison?” I replied: “No! I have always been a happy man, and prison cannot hinder my happiness.” What is most interesting is that I didn’t even notice that I was smiling. It just came naturally.

What are you determined to do, whatever the outcome of the criminal process?

I understand that God is allowing this situation to occur for the glory of his name. Although enemies will try to scare Jehovah’s servants and to stop their preaching work, I can see how the opinions of the judges, bailiffs, and prosecutors are changing for the better. Therefore, I am determined to glorify Jehovah.