NOVEMBER 1, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Dmitriy Barmakin Maintains His Joy Despite Long Detention
Time Line
The Pervorechenskiy District Court of Vladivostok in the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Barmakin. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
April 20, 2021
The criminal case was resumed
December 18, 2020
The criminal case was returned to the prosecutor for lack of sufficient evidence. The ban on his activities remained unchanged
October 18, 2019
After 447 days, Dmitriy was released with strict limitations on his activities. The court had extended Dmitriy’s pretrial detention ten times
July 28, 2018
At 7:00 a.m. on July 28, 2018, a group of armed and masked men broke into the apartment where Dmitriy and Yelena had been staying to care for Yelena’s 90-year-old grandmother. Dmitriy and Yelena were both taken back to their home city, Vladivostok, 177 kilometers (109 mi) away. Dmitriy was arrested and placed in pretrial detention immediately
July 27, 2018
A criminal case was opened against Brother Dmitriy Barmakin
October 2017
A 30-year-old woman working for the Federal Security Service (FSB) pretended to show interest in the Bible. She secretly filmed her conversations with different brothers and sisters
Profile
Though Dmitriy and Yelena may be separated by prison bars again, the couple are setting an encouraging example of making ‘the joy of Jehovah their stronghold.’—Nehemiah 8:10.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.