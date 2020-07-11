Brother Dennis Christensen Transferred From Special Punishment Block to General Prison Population

On July 11, 2020, the Lgov prison moved Brother Dennis Christensen to the general prison population. He was transferred from the special punishment block, where he spent the past 15 days. As previously reported, he was punished based on fabricated charges. He is now with the general prison population. He remains in good spirits. Brother Christensen’s defense team plans to appeal the latest charges, with the hope that they will not affect his request for early release.