Brother Dennis Christensen Placed in Special Punishment Block for a Second Time

Brother Dennis Christensen was placed in the special punishment block (SHIZO) for a second time on July 15, 2020. He will remain there until at least July 27. The move comes just four days after he was transferred out of the SHIZO. If he is sent to the SHIZO a third time, the prison may pronounce him a “malicious violator of prison order” and send him to a more severe punishment block (EPKT) for up to six months. Brother Christensen’s defense team plans to appeal the latest charges.

Authorities are punishing Brother Christensen because he is physically unable to perform his prison assignment. Prison authorities have demanded that Brother Christensen work in the prison sewing factory. But his health has deteriorated since being in prison. The prison doctors claim that Brother Christensen is healthy enough to do the work, provided that he has breaks for rest and exercise. However, an independent doctor examined Brother Christensen on an earlier occasion. That doctor concluded that Brother Christensen’s health precluded him from the assigned work.

In the SHIZO, inmates are not permitted to purchase food, make or receive telephone calls, see visitors, or receive packages. The law does permit the SHIZO inmates clerical visits. However, Brother Christensen cannot invite the elders to visit him. This is because Jehovah’s Witnesses are no longer officially registered as a religion in Russia.

As previously reported, on June 23, the Lgov District Court granted Brother Christensen early release and ordered that the remainder of his sentence be replaced with a fine. Just days later, the prosecutor appealed that ruling. It appears the prison officials are colluding with the prosecutor to besmirch Brother Christensen’s reputation and prevent his early release.

Both Brother Christensen and his wife, Irina, remain in good spirits. We are greatly encouraged to see how Jehovah always helps his faithful servants to endure even the most difficult trials with patience and joy.—Colossians 1:11.