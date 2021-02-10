Brother Dennis Christensen Denied Parole

On February 10, 2021, the Kursk Regional Court denied Brother Dennis Christensen’s request for early release. He had asked the court to replace the remainder of his prison term with a fine. Dennis has qualified for parole for over a year, yet his requests continue to be denied.

Recently, Dennis wrote to his wife, Irina. He shared one of his favorite scriptures: “So let us not give up in doing what is fine, for in due time we will reap if we do not tire out.” (Galatians 6:9) He stated his certainty that Jehovah will reward them if they continue to do good, help others, and not give up. He also expressed that he wants to leave prison even stronger spiritually than when his sentence began.

Dennis has been in prison and separated from Irina since May 2017—almost four years. Dennis and Irina continue to be examples to us as they display trust in Jehovah, inner peace, and unflagging determination to remain loyal.—Philippians 1:14.