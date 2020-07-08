Brother Christensen’s “Punishment” Extended Five Days After More False Charges Launched

Brother Dennis Christensen was scheduled to be released from his punishment cell on July 6, 2020. However, on that same day, the Lgov prison extended his time in this cell five days, based on a new set of unfounded allegations, including tardiness.

Brother Christensen told his lawyer that the authorities are lying to ultimately prevent him from qualifying for early release. Over a year ago, Brother Christensen served enough of his six-year sentence to allow him to apply for early release. He has applied four times, but the Lgov court and the prison officials have been sabotaging his requests.

Russian authorities continue to smear our dear brothers in Russia with lies, yet we know Jehovah will help them by giving them peace and ‘surrounding them with approval as with a large shield.’—Psalm 5:12; 119:69.