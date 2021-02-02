Brother Artur Lokhvitskiy Faces Four Years in Prison After Home Searches in Birobidzhan

In May 2018, three months after Artur and Anna married, officers searched the couple’s home. The raid was part of an operation code-named “Judgment Day,” in which 150 security officials searched at least nine homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The home of Artur’s mother, Irina, was also searched. On July 31, 2019, Federal Security Service (FSB) officers in Birobidzhan initiated a criminal case against Artur for so-called extremist activity. Anna and Irina have also been charged in separate cases.

The criminal cases against the family are causing significant financial challenges. The authorities are preventing Artur from accessing his bank account. Additionally, his employer has threatened to dismiss him from work.

The ongoing criminal investigation process is considerably disrupting the family’s daily routine. Artur explains: “Our normal way of life changed entirely. Planning our week (or even our day) has become difficult. [The police] call us in at different times that are convenient for them. So, it has become necessary to constantly change our schedules.”

Artur and Anna are grateful for the support of fellow believers. Artur relates: “Both emotionally and spiritually, the brothers support us very much. . . . It’s impossible to put into words how happy we are to be among Jehovah’s people and to have the honor of defending Jehovah’s name at these hearings! It is really clear that Jehovah does not abandon those who are his own!”

The Lokhvitskiys have also gained strength and courage from maintaining a good spiritual routine. However, this has not always been easy. Immediately after the “Judgment Day” raids, Artur recalls, “We found ourselves without any spiritual food.” Initially this worried Artur. He wondered how he and his family would keep up their spiritual routine. But he soon remembered a fundamental truth: “[The FSB] couldn’t take prayer away from us. We made use of that right away. Prayer is precisely what helped us.”

Jehovah quickly answered their prayers and provided the spiritual food they needed to resume their spiritual routine. Artur states: “We strive to maintain our regular pattern of family worship, meeting preparation, and family Bible reading. This has helped us not only to draw closer together but also to see God’s hand in our lives and maintain positive attitudes.”

In addition to reading and studying God’s Word, they have especially benefited from meditating on future blessings. Artur says: “We began to think more about the hope for the future, to imagine ourselves in the new world.” He adds: “We want to participate in the cleaning of the earth and then in construction. It strengthens and inspires us.”

Until that day comes, Artur and Anna regularly reflect on Hebrews 13:6, which says: “Jehovah is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?” Artur states: “We focus on the fact that even if we are deprived of freedoms, of meeting together, or even of each other, they will never be able to deprive us of what we truly value—our relationship with Jehovah, prayer, and hope for the future.”