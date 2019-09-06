Brother Andrzej Oniszczuk Freed From Prison After 11 Months in Solitary Confinement

On September 3, 2019, Brother Andrzej Oniszczuk was released from a Russian prison. He had been incarcerated since October 9, 2018, for merely practicing his faith. During that time, he was held in solitary confinement and was not allowed to see or speak with his wife, Anna. Though he can return home, he remains under restrictions, which severely limit his travel. His criminal case is still in progress.

We rejoice that Brother Andrzej Oniszczuk and his wife are maintaining strong faith during this ordeal. We are thankful that Jehovah responds to all the prayers in behalf of those in “prison bonds.”—Colossians 4:2, 3.