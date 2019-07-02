MAY 18, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Andrey Stupnikov Trusts in Jehovah to Endure Ongoing Trials
Scheduled Verdict
The Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Stupnikov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Andrey Stupnikov
Born: 1973 (Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)
Biography: An oil and gas drilling engineer by trade. Married Olga in 1993. Both enjoy the arts and the outdoors
Since his youth, he had an interest in knowing God. Witnessed atrocities while living in Chechnya during the first Chechen war. Wondered why terrible things happen and how he could seek protection from God. He and Olga studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. They were amazed to learn how Bible prophecies were being fulfilled and that the Bible provides the best guidance to cope with difficulties
Case History
On July 3, 2018, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents apprehended Brother Andrey Stupnikov at the Krasnoyarsk International Airport. He is the first Witness from Krasnoyarsk to be criminally charged. The next day, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk ordered Andrey to pretrial detention.
Andrey’s wife, Olga, sent letters to encourage him. However, Andrey became anxious when he suddenly stopped receiving her letters. His concerns were heightened when, as Andrey explains: “A man came and asked me: ‘So what happened to your wife? Do you know?’” After some time, Andrey realized that the prison administration was purposely withholding Olga’s letters from him. Andrey relates: “They told me that I could return to my wife very soon if I agreed to cooperate or plead guilty.” Andrey trusted in Jehovah and never compromised. After enduring eight months in detention, he was transferred to house arrest for four months.
On July 2, 2019, Andrey was released from house arrest. He is restricted from sending and receiving mail and using the Internet. The authorities have also restricted with whom he can communicate.
As his legal battle continues, Andrey focuses on and cherishes his dedication to Jehovah. He resolutely states: “I’m proud to know Jehovah and have him by my side.”
We are thankful for Andrey’s example of full trust in Jehovah’s help.—Psalm 28:7.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.