Brother Andrey Stupnikov Trusts in Jehovah to Endure Ongoing Trials

On July 3, 2018, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents apprehended Brother Andrey Stupnikov at the Krasnoyarsk International Airport. He is the first Witness from Krasnoyarsk to be criminally charged. The next day, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk ordered Andrey to pretrial detention.

Andrey’s wife, Olga, sent letters to encourage him. However, Andrey became anxious when he suddenly stopped receiving her letters. His concerns were heightened when, as Andrey explains: “A man came and asked me: ‘So what happened to your wife? Do you know?’” After some time, Andrey realized that the prison administration was purposely withholding Olga’s letters from him. Andrey relates: “They told me that I could return to my wife very soon if I agreed to cooperate or plead guilty.” Andrey trusted in Jehovah and never compromised. After enduring eight months in detention, he was transferred to house arrest for four months.

On July 2, 2019, Andrey was released from house arrest. He is restricted from sending and receiving mail and using the Internet. The authorities have also restricted with whom he can communicate.

As his legal battle continues, Andrey focuses on and cherishes his dedication to Jehovah. He resolutely states: “I’m proud to know Jehovah and have him by my side.”

We are thankful for Andrey’s example of full trust in Jehovah’s help.—Psalm 28:7.