Brother Andrey Okhrimchuk

AUGUST 3, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Andrey Okhrimchuk Relies on Strength From Jehovah

Time Line

  1. August 2, 2021

    The Leninskiy District Court of Rostov-on-Don convicted Brother Andrey Okhrimchuk. The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of four years. He did not need to go to prison at that time

  2. April 5, 2021

    Criminal trial began

  3. October 29, 2020

    Criminal case initiated. Charged with taking part in an illegal religious meeting and supporting the activities of an extremist organization

  4. May 22, 2019

    Masked security officials conducted an early morning search of Andrey’s home and vehicle

Profile

The strong faith displayed by our brothers and sisters in Russia is a fine example for us all. We know that Andrey and his family will be able to endure this trial as they continue to fully rely on our heavenly Father, Jehovah.—Psalm 37:5.

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
