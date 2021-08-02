AUGUST 3, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Andrey Okhrimchuk Relies on Strength From Jehovah
Time Line
August 2, 2021
The Leninskiy District Court of Rostov-on-Don convicted Brother Andrey Okhrimchuk. The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of four years. He did not need to go to prison at that time
April 5, 2021
Criminal trial began
October 29, 2020
Criminal case initiated. Charged with taking part in an illegal religious meeting and supporting the activities of an extremist organization
May 22, 2019
Masked security officials conducted an early morning search of Andrey’s home and vehicle
Profile
The strong faith displayed by our brothers and sisters in Russia is a fine example for us all. We know that Andrey and his family will be able to endure this trial as they continue to fully rely on our heavenly Father, Jehovah.—Psalm 37:5.