Brother Andrey Okhrimchuk Relies on Strength From Jehovah

Andrey Okhrimchuk

Born: 1979 (Korosten, Ukraine)

Biography: Educated as a mechanical engineer. Served in the army before becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses

The accurate fulfillment of Bible prophecies impressed him and his wife, Yekaterina, whom he married in 2006. They were baptized in 2007. They have one young daughter

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown during these trials?

I do not know if I would have been able to endure these trials without Jehovah’s help. I have never prayed so much in my life. I talked to Jehovah about my worries, and I asked for more faith and courage so that I would not be afraid of anything or anyone. I could discern that Jehovah was hearing me and that he has everything under control.

What motivates you to stay faithful to Jehovah during these trials?

I recall what it says at John 6:67, 68. There, Jesus asked the apostles if they also wanted to leave him, to which Peter replied: ‘Whom shall we go away to?’ The same is true for me. Where would I go away to? Only Jehovah’s Word has the sayings of everlasting life, and he is the only one who can restore true justice. And Isaiah 30:15 has helped me. When I face discouraging circumstances that are completely out of my control, this verse helps me to remain calm and to trust Jehovah.

What suggestions would you share with others who are preparing for future persecution?

Do not rely on your own strength. Instead, ask Jehovah to give you more faith, more boldness, and more courage. Strengthen your friendships with the brothers and sisters so that you have someone to share your anxieties with when things get tough.