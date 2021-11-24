NOVEMBER 24, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Andrey Kolesnichenko Draws Strength From Creation
Time Line
The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Kolesnichenko. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
July 7, 2021
The criminal trial began
May 21, 2021
Formally charged with participating in the meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses
March 25, 2021
The criminal case against Andrey was initiated
July 14, 2020
FSB agents raided five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Seversk, including the Kolesnichenkos’ home
Profile
We gain confidence “to speak the word of God fearlessly” when we meditate on the example of our brothers and sisters in Russia as they continue to rely on Jehovah.—Philippians 1:13, 14.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.