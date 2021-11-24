Skip to content

Brother Andrey Kolesnichenko

NOVEMBER 24, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Andrey Kolesnichenko Draws Strength From Creation

Time Line

  1. The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Kolesnichenko. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. July 7, 2021

    The criminal trial began

  3. May 21, 2021

    Formally charged with participating in the meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

  4. March 25, 2021

    The criminal case against Andrey was initiated

  5. July 14, 2020

    FSB agents raided five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Seversk, including the Kolesnichenkos’ home

Profile

We gain confidence “to speak the word of God fearlessly” when we meditate on the example of our brothers and sisters in Russia as they continue to rely on Jehovah.—Philippians 1:13, 14.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

