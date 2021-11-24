Brother Andrey Kolesnichenko Draws Strength From Creation

Andrey Kolesnichenko

Born: 1970 (Seversk)

Biography: As a child, loved drawing. Works with his brother as a cabinetmaker. Married his wife, Oksana, in 1998

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001

Personal Comments

How do you overcome moments of discouragement?

When we start feeling discouraged, my wife and I ask Jehovah to help us have more joy. We feel those prayers have been answered in unique ways. Jehovah has lifted our spirits by means of his creation—especially the birds. We also take walks in a nearby pine forest. As we walk, seeing Jehovah’s creation fills us with wonder and helps us draw strength from him.

What Bible accounts have given you encouragement?

The words at Luke 21:12, 13 and Philippians 1:12-14 have been of great benefit to me. It makes me happy to see how my current circumstances have provided me with the opportunity to give a thorough witness. These verses also remind me that I can strengthen others by my example.