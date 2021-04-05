Brother Andrey Gubin Remains Determined While on Trial for His Faith

On February 12, 2020, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents began investigating Brother Andrey Gubin. On September 17, 2020, his criminal trial began.

The case is just one of 19 criminal investigations against our brothers and sisters in the Jewish Autonomous Region. These cases were the result of a series of mass home raids code-named “Judgment Day.” On May 17, 2018, 150 law enforcement officers searched 22 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The authorities confiscated bank cards, money, photos, computers, and mobile devices.

The authorities have blocked Andrey and Tatyana from accessing their bank accounts. As a result, they have been under extreme financial hardship. The prosecution, which has lasted for months, has also significantly impacted Tatyana’s health. Yet, the couple has received much comfort from regularly reading the Bible. They have especially benefited from the Bible’s practical advice on how to cope with hardship.

Andrey’s trust in Jehovah and His organization has been strengthened by the abundant support he has received from his spiritual brothers and sisters. For example, one day Andrey felt anxious about his situation. He shared his feelings with a brother who is also facing criminal prosecution. The brother first validated Andrey’s concerns. Then, the brother reminded Andrey that Jesus considered being persecuted for Jehovah’s name as a privilege. “After that, I calmed down,” says Andrey. “I am determined to keep on doing our Father’s will.”

Our prayer is that Andrey and Tatyana will continue to rely on the comfort and strength from God’s Word and our spiritual family. We are assured that “it will turn out well for those who fear the true God.”—Ecclesiastes 8:12.