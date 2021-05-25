Brother Andrey Danielyan Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

Andrey Danielyan

Born: 1969 (Aleysk, Altai Territory)

Biography: Worked as a janitor at a school

Happy to learn God would undo the ruin mankind has caused to the earth. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1992

Married Nina in 1997

Personal Comments

What is helping you to maintain your integrity?

Times are difficult right now, and things may get even more challenging in the future. I want to endure, but just having the desire is not enough. An athlete who hopes to win a competition prepares and trains vigorously ahead of time. Now is the time to examine my relationship with Jehovah so that I can maintain my integrity under trial in the future. Reflecting on that motivates me to continue deepening my trust in Jehovah, asking him to supply me with courage, patience, and strength. The apostle Paul wrote at 1 Timothy 4:8: “For physical training is beneficial for a little, but godly devotion is beneficial for all things, as it holds promise of the life now and the life that is to come.”