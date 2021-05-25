NOVEMBER 9, 2022
RUSSIA
Brother Andrey Danielyan Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
On November 7, 2022, the Rubtsovskiy City Court of the Altai Territory convicted Brother Andrey Danielyan and sentenced him to six years in prison. He was immediately taken into custody.
Time Line
May 25, 2021
Criminal case initiated after months of wiretapping and other surveillance on Andrey’s activities
May 26, 2021
Apartment was searched. Andrey and his wife were detained and interrogated. Andrey was placed under travel restrictions
July 13, 2022
Officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
September 5, 2022
Criminal trial began
November 7, 2022
Sentenced to six years in prison
Profile
We appreciate the fine example of Andrey and many other brothers and sisters who are determined to cultivate godly devotion as we all look forward to the ‘the promise of the life that is to come.’—1 Timothy 4:8.
a Brother Danielyan’s comments were provided prior to his sentencing.