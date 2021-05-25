Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Andrey Danielyan and his wife, Nina

NOVEMBER 9, 2022
RUSSIA

Brother Andrey Danielyan Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

Brother Andrey Danielyan Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

On November 7, 2022, the Rubtsovskiy City Court of the Altai Territory convicted Brother Andrey Danielyan and sentenced him to six years in prison. He was immediately taken into custody.

Time Line

  1. May 25, 2021

    Criminal case initiated after months of wiretapping and other surveillance on Andrey’s activities

  2. May 26, 2021

    Apartment was searched. Andrey and his wife were detained and interrogated. Andrey was placed under travel restrictions

  3. July 13, 2022

    Officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  4. September 5, 2022

    Criminal trial began

  5. November 7, 2022

    Sentenced to six years in prison

Profile

We appreciate the fine example of Andrey and many other brothers and sisters who are determined to cultivate godly devotion as we all look forward to the ‘the promise of the life that is to come.’—1 Timothy 4:8.

a Brother Danielyan’s comments were provided prior to his sentencing.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Brother Andrey Danielyan Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

English
Brother Andrey Danielyan Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022263/univ/art/702022263_univ_sqr_xl.jpg