Brother Aleksey Yershov

NOVEMBER 5, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksey Yershov’s Spiritual Routine Helps Combat Discouragement

Time Line

  1. The Severskiy City Court will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Yershov. * The prosecutor requested a sentence of five years in prison

  2. June 22, 2021

    The criminal case was submitted to the Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region

  3. March 30, 2021

    Aleksey was formally charged based on video recordings made by a person who feigned interest in studying the Bible for more than a year

  4. July 14, 2020

    FSB (Russia’s secret police) and Investigative Committee agents invaded and searched Aleksey’s home for seven hours. Officers confiscated bank cards, electronic devices, the Bible, passports, and Wi-Fi routers

Profile

Daily Bible reading and prayer will continue to strengthen and comfort our brothers and sisters in Russia. Psalm 9:9 assures us, “Jehovah will become a secure refuge for the oppressed, a secure refuge in times of distress.”

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

