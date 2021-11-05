NOVEMBER 5, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Aleksey Yershov’s Spiritual Routine Helps Combat Discouragement
Time Line
The Severskiy City Court will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Yershov. * The prosecutor requested a sentence of five years in prison
June 22, 2021
The criminal case was submitted to the Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region
March 30, 2021
Aleksey was formally charged based on video recordings made by a person who feigned interest in studying the Bible for more than a year
July 14, 2020
FSB (Russia’s secret police) and Investigative Committee agents invaded and searched Aleksey’s home for seven hours. Officers confiscated bank cards, electronic devices, the Bible, passports, and Wi-Fi routers
Profile
Daily Bible reading and prayer will continue to strengthen and comfort our brothers and sisters in Russia. Psalm 9:9 assures us, “Jehovah will become a secure refuge for the oppressed, a secure refuge in times of distress.”
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.