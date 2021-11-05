Brother Aleksey Yershov’s Spiritual Routine Helps Combat Discouragement

Aleksey Yershov

Born: 1953 (Seversk, Tomsk Region)

Biography: Father died the year of Aleksey’s birth. Raised by his mother. Worked as an engineer and taught vocational school

Married Lyudmila in 1976. They have two adult children

After one of his students invited him to a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Aleksey felt drawn to study the Bible. Was attracted to the Bible’s practical advice and the Kingdom hope. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1994

Personal Comments

What has helped your relationship with Jehovah grow during these trials?

My wife and I pray together more frequently. I realize that I would not be able to manage this situation without Jehovah’s help. Given that, I try to keep up with my spiritual routine of personal study and daily Bible reading. Every morning, my wife and I discuss the daily text and pray to Jehovah together.

How have you been able to overcome feelings of discouragement?

Personal study helps me to deal with discouragement. I meditate on the examples of faithful servants in the past. There are many accounts recorded in the Bible highlighting how important it is to keep calm and to show trust in Jehovah. Meditating on them, I try to understand what has helped God’s servants to keep calm. Acts 5:29 says: “We must obey God as ruler rather than men.” When the Sanhedrin ordered the apostles to stop preaching, the apostles did not panic. Even when they were flogged, they did not become fearful. The apostles knew that Jehovah was with them and that he was pleased with them.