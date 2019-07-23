Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Smelov

FEBRUARY 3, 2022
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksey Smelov Receives Help From Jehovah to Endure

The Kondopoga City Court of the Republic of Karelia will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Smelov. The prosecutor has requested a fine of 500,000 rubles (approx. $6,410 U.S.).

Time Line

  1. July 23, 2019

    Authorities opened a criminal case against Aleksey, alleging that he held a leadership position in a banned religious organization and took part in organizing its meetings and “propaganda activities”

  2. July 31, 2019

    FSB officers raided 15 homes and workplaces of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kondopoga and Petrozavodsk. Officers posing as plumbers entered the Smelovs’ home and conducted a search. Aleksey and his wife, Irina, were taken to the local FSB office and interrogated. Aleksey was later taken to the FSB headquarters in Petrozavodsk. About 11:30 p.m., he was released under orders not to leave his hometown

  3. August 7, 2019

    Authorities criminally charged Aleksey under Part 1 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation

  4. April 9, 2020

    Investigation was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  5. June 8, 2020

    Investigation resumed

Profile

Like Aleksey, we are confident that Jehovah will continue “to show his strength in behalf of” all those experiencing persecution.—2 Chronicles 16:9.

 

