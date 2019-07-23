Brother Aleksey Smelov Receives Help From Jehovah to Endure

Aleksey Smelov

Born: 1974 (Kondopoga)

Biography: As a youth, excelled at hockey and swimming. Previously worked as a mechanic at a pulp and paper mill. Has worked as a mechanical engineer for the last several years. Met his wife, Irina, in 1993. They married two years later. They have three children, with two still living at home

From a young age, was concerned about what happens after death. Studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and learned about the Bible’s hope of a resurrection of the dead. Was subsequently moved to bring his life in harmony with Scriptural standards. Baptized in 2004

Personal Comments

How have you seen Jehovah help you during this time?

During these trials, my relationship with Jehovah has only grown stronger because I saw the help he provided in resolving many issues. For example, during the search, all of our mobile devices were seized. This would’ve deprived us of spiritual food and the ability to attend congregation meetings. We prayed for Jehovah to resolve the matter. Help came quickly through our fellow worshippers. Just a few days later, we had telephones and a tablet. With those things, we were able to read the daily text and the Bible. This was certainly special assistance from Jehovah.

What suggestions would you share with others who are preparing for future persecution?

Fear nothing and no one! Our Father has everything under control. (2 Chronicles 16:9a) Remember that it is a great privilege to sanctify Jehovah’s name and to take sides with him in the matter of universal sovereignty!