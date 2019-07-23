FEBRUARY 3, 2022
RUSSIA
Brother Aleksey Smelov Receives Help From Jehovah to Endure
The Kondopoga City Court of the Republic of Karelia will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Smelov. The prosecutor has requested a fine of 500,000 rubles (approx. $6,410 U.S.).
Time Line
July 23, 2019
Authorities opened a criminal case against Aleksey, alleging that he held a leadership position in a banned religious organization and took part in organizing its meetings and “propaganda activities”
July 31, 2019
FSB officers raided 15 homes and workplaces of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kondopoga and Petrozavodsk. Officers posing as plumbers entered the Smelovs’ home and conducted a search. Aleksey and his wife, Irina, were taken to the local FSB office and interrogated. Aleksey was later taken to the FSB headquarters in Petrozavodsk. About 11:30 p.m., he was released under orders not to leave his hometown
August 7, 2019
Authorities criminally charged Aleksey under Part 1 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation
April 9, 2020
Investigation was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic
June 8, 2020
Investigation resumed
Profile
Like Aleksey, we are confident that Jehovah will continue “to show his strength in behalf of” all those experiencing persecution.—2 Chronicles 16:9.