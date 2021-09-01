Brother Aleksey Khabarov Finds Courage Through Prayer and Reliance on God’s Word

Aleksey Khabarov

Born: 1975 (Burtsevskaya, Arkhangelsk Region)

Biography: Enjoys hiking with friends. Renovates and remodels homes. While serving in the army, started to question the meaning of life. His search for answers led him to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2000

Personal Comments

Is there something encouraging that touched your heart and has helped you endure?

When the raid on my apartment began, I thought of Harold King, who spent over four years in solitary confinement in China. Now it was my turn. Never once did I think of taking the easy way out! I repeated these words to myself many times: ‘Now it is my turn. Which course will I take?’ Such thoughts gave me strength.

What have you prayed to Jehovah for during this time?

I prayed that my worries would not be visible to others . . . and that my outward appearance would be confident and calm. I wanted our persecutors to see . . . that they have not been able to break my spirit, I have not been defeated, and I am not alone. Jehovah truly helps me with this! Even now, during the judicial hearings, I am sometimes able to use my sense of humor to diffuse the situation, and the judge responds well to it.

What is one scripture that has helped you be courageous or endure with joy?

Psalm 27:14 . . . helped me to better understand what I needed to do when experiencing trials. The phrase “hope in Jehovah” is mentioned twice in this verse . . . When I repeated that verse as I went to court, I felt a surge of strength and encouragement.