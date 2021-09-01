SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
RUSSIA
Brother Aleksey Khabarov Finds Courage Through Prayer and Reliance on God’s Word
Time Line
The Porkhovskiy District Court of the Pskov Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Khabarov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
October 29, 2020
The criminal trial against Aleksey began
August 28, 2020
Aleksey was officially charged with taking an “active part in religious meetings” where believers ‘talked about their faith, read the Bible, discussed issues related to the Scriptures, and sang religious songs’
February 7, 2020
Aleksey was interrogated a second time. During the interrogation, it was revealed that his phone was tapped in 2018
January 31, 2020
Aleksey was charged and entered into a recognizance agreement
May 24, 2019
Aleksey made a written appeal to the Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Pskov Region. Aleksey asserted that he is not a criminal but, rather, an honest believer. The ombudsman responded with an affirmation of Aleksey’s right to believe and practice his faith
April 3, 2019
Aleksey’s home was searched, some of his belongings were confiscated, and he was interrogated by officers
Profile
We wholeheartedly agree with Aleksey that Jehovah always helps His loyal ones to “be courageous and strong of heart.”—Psalm 27:14.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.