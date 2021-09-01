Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Khabarov

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksey Khabarov Finds Courage Through Prayer and Reliance on God’s Word

Time Line

  1. The Porkhovskiy District Court of the Pskov Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Khabarov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. October 29, 2020

    The criminal trial against Aleksey began

  3. August 28, 2020

    Aleksey was officially charged with taking an “active part in religious meetings” where believers ‘talked about their faith, read the Bible, discussed issues related to the Scriptures, and sang religious songs’

  4. February 7, 2020

    Aleksey was interrogated a second time. During the interrogation, it was revealed that his phone was tapped in 2018

  5. January 31, 2020

    Aleksey was charged and entered into a recognizance agreement

  6. May 24, 2019

    Aleksey made a written appeal to the Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Pskov Region. Aleksey asserted that he is not a criminal but, rather, an honest believer. The ombudsman responded with an affirmation of Aleksey’s right to believe and practice his faith

  7. April 3, 2019

    Aleksey’s home was searched, some of his belongings were confiscated, and he was interrogated by officers

Profile

We wholeheartedly agree with Aleksey that Jehovah always helps His loyal ones to “be courageous and strong of heart.”—Psalm 27:14.

