Brother Aleksey Budenchuk with his son, Yegor; his daughter, Sofiya; and his wife, Tatyana

JULY 7, 2021
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksey Budenchuk Released From Russian Prison

On July 6, 2021, Brother Aleksey Budenchuk was released from prison in the city of Orenburg after completing his sentence. He is one of the six brothers from the city of Saratov who were imprisoned in September 2019. Currently, three remain in prison. Aleksey’s family and friends traveled over 800 kilometers (500 mi) to be present when he was released. He will now return home to Saratov with his family.

 

