Brother Aleksandr Shcherbina Released From Prison

On February 22, 2023, Brother Aleksandr Shcherbina was released from a Russian penal colony in the city of Rostov-on-Don. He spent 79 days in pretrial detention and another 609 days in the penal colony, totaling nearly 2 years of confinement.

Shortly before his trial concluded, Aleksandr commented on how he had been encouraged by the example of Mordecai in the Bible: “Mordecai was not afraid of Haman, a deadly enemy. The most important thing for Mordecai was to remain loyal to Jehovah under any circumstances. Meditating on his example has helped me to remain courageous.”

We are grateful for the fine example set by Aleksandr. And we rejoice that he will be able to return to his friends and family and continue to “stand firm in the faith” with Jehovah’s blessing.—1 Corinthians 16:13.