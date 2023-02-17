Skip to content

Brother Aleksandr Kalistratov

FEBRUARY 20, 2023
RUSSIA

“As Long as Jehovah Is With Me, I Will Always Feel at Home”

On February 17, 2023, the Gorno-Altayskiy City Court of the Republic of Altai convicted Brother Aleksandr Kalistratov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six and a half years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to hear the voices of his faithful servants as they call on him in times of distress.—2 Samuel 22:7.

Time Line

  1. 2000

    Arrested for refusal to serve in the military. Sent to pretrial detention for 21 days. Was later acquitted

  2. 2010

    Charged with extremism. Case was considered twice and eventually sent to the Supreme Court of the Altai Republic, where he was acquitted of all charges

  3. December 16, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  4. January 16, 2022

    Officers searched five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Republic of Altai. FSB officers forcibly entered the Kalistratovs’ home and detained Aleksandr for questioning. He was released later that evening and placed on travel restrictions

  5. August 25, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

English
