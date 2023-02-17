FEBRUARY 20, 2023
RUSSIA
“As Long as Jehovah Is With Me, I Will Always Feel at Home”
On February 17, 2023, the Gorno-Altayskiy City Court of the Republic of Altai convicted Brother Aleksandr Kalistratov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six and a half years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to hear the voices of his faithful servants as they call on him in times of distress.—2 Samuel 22:7.
Time Line
2000
Arrested for refusal to serve in the military. Sent to pretrial detention for 21 days. Was later acquitted
2010
Charged with extremism. Case was considered twice and eventually sent to the Supreme Court of the Altai Republic, where he was acquitted of all charges
December 16, 2021
Criminal case initiated
January 16, 2022
Officers searched five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Republic of Altai. FSB officers forcibly entered the Kalistratovs’ home and detained Aleksandr for questioning. He was released later that evening and placed on travel restrictions
August 25, 2022
Criminal trial began