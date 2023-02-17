Aleksandr Kalistratov

Born: 1976 (Biysk, Altai Territory)

Biography: Father died when Aleksandr was three. Worked as a child psychologist

Believed in the theory of evolution. His mother began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. He appreciated the clarity of the Bible’s description of creation

Baptized in 1994. Married Yuliya in 2020

Has been criminally charged two times previously. First in 2000 for refusal to join the military and again in 2010 for extremism

Personal Comments

What lessons did you learn during your previous time in detention?

The first time I was criminally charged, I spent 21 days in a detention center and had no contact with the outside world. I learned then to rely solely on Jehovah. I realized that as long as Jehovah is with me, I will always feel at home. Now, if uncertainty threatens to weigh me down, I remind myself of how Jehovah took care of me in the past. As a result, I know for a certainty that he has everything under control.

What Bible verses give you and your wife strength?

Second Samuel chapter 22 has helped my wife and me many times. Verse 3 says: “My God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield . . . , my secure refuge and my place to flee, my savior.” Before we go to the courthouse, we read this passage together. It reminds us that Jehovah is our source of strength.