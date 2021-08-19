AUGUST 10, 2022
RUSSIA
Appreciation Strengthens Viktor Shayapov to Endure With Joy
The Nikolskiy District Court of the Penza Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Viktor Shayapov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
August 19, 2021
Criminal case was initiated. Charged with participating in extremist activities
February 5, 2022
Stopped by police. Home raided and searched later that day. Detained and taken to Penza, 740 kilometers (460 mi) away
February 6, 2022
Placed in a temporary detention center
February 8, 2022
Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
March 28, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
How thankful we are to know that the peace we gain by means of Jehovah’s loving-kindness will guard our hearts and minds in times of trial.—Philippians 4:7.