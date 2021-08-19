Appreciation Strengthens Viktor Shayapov to Endure With Joy

Viktor Shayapov

Born: 1989 (Kamenka, Moscow Region)

Biography: Worked as an auto mechanic. Performed alternative civilian service as a postal worker rather than serve in the military

Married Yekaterina in 2010

Yekaterina was already studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses when she and Viktor met. The logical answers he received to his questions about why people suffer motivated him to also study the Bible. They were both baptized in 2008

Personal Comments

What has helped you to keep a positive mental attitude during these stressful times?

For one thing, I have learned to see Jehovah’s kind hand even in small things, such as a nice meal, birds in the sky, or a gentle breeze. This causes me to regularly express appreciation for his kindness. By doing that, I stay focused on positive thoughts and am constantly reminded of Jehovah’s love for me.

Also, the example and suggestions of a friend who recently went through a similar experience gave me the right perspective. He reminded me that it is critical to avoid feeling like a victim. If we are afraid, our enemies will try to use that to control us.

I have also benefited from the idea expressed at Philippians 1:29: “For you have been given the privilege in behalf of Christ, not only to put your faith in him but also to suffer in his behalf.” Those words helped me to endure and reminded me of the tremendous privilege I have to give a witness in this way.