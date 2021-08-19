Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Viktor Shayapov

AUGUST 10, 2022
RUSSIA

Appreciation Strengthens Viktor Shayapov to Endure With Joy

Appreciation Strengthens Viktor Shayapov to Endure With Joy

The Nikolskiy District Court of the Penza Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Viktor Shayapov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. August 19, 2021

    Criminal case was initiated. Charged with participating in extremist activities

  2. February 5, 2022

    Stopped by police. Home raided and searched later that day. Detained and taken to Penza, 740 kilometers (460 mi) away

  3. February 6, 2022

    Placed in a temporary detention center

  4. February 8, 2022

    Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest

  5. March 28, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

How thankful we are to know that the peace we gain by means of Jehovah’s loving-kindness will guard our hearts and minds in times of trial.—Philippians 4:7.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Appreciation Strengthens Viktor Shayapov to Endure With Joy

English
Appreciation Strengthens Viktor Shayapov to Endure With Joy
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022165/univ/art/702022165_univ_sqr_xl.jpg