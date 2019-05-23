Appeal Court Upholds Decision to Imprison Dennis Christensen

On May 23, 2019, a three-judge panel of the Oryol Regional Court denied Dennis Christensen’s appeal and upheld the six-year prison sentence he previously received. About 80 of our brothers and sisters attended the court proceedings. Officials from Australia and Denmark were also present. The results of this case are already being reported on by international media outlets.

Over the past three months since Brother Christensen’s original sentencing in February, there have been 115 home raids and three times as many criminal cases initiated against Jehovah’s Witnesses compared to the previous three months.

Our prayers are with Brother Christensen and all of our fellow believers in Russia. We are confident that Jehovah “is near to all those calling on him” and will continue to help our brothers remain resolute in the face of persecution—Psalm 145:18.