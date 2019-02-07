Anxieties Overcome by Relying on Jehovah

Oleg Konshin

Born: 1971 (Luga, Leningrad Region)

Biography: Works as an auto mechanic. Married Irina in 1991. They have two sons

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by his mother, who had begun studying the Bible. Was impressed by the changes she had made and wanted to learn more. Baptized in 2003

Personal Comments

What have you learned so far from facing persecution?

I have come to realize that persecution is much more terrifying when it is not affecting you personally. When it does happen to you, you see right away that Jehovah gives you the calmness, strength, and understanding you need. Having his help gives me more confidence in knowing how best to act and what to say. And it has given me the perspective to determine what things are simply not worth worrying about.