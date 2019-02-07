Skip to content

Left to right: Brother Oleg Konshin, Brother Sergey Malyanov, and Sister Svetlana Malyanova

NOVEMBER 28, 2022
RUSSIA

Anxieties Overcome by Relying on Jehovah

The Leninskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Oleg Konshin, Sergey Malyanov, and Roman Zhivolupov a and Sister Svetlana Malyanova, Sergey’s daughter. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

Our brothers and sisters who remain faithful despite persecution are living proof that those who “hope in Jehovah” will be “courageous and strong of heart.”—Psalm 27:14.

Time Line

  1. February 7, 2019

    A judge authorized police to monitor Sergey’s phone calls and other electronic communications

  2. July 16-17, 2019

    Police searched the homes of 31 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nizhny Novgorod and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Oleg, Sergey, and Svetlana were arrested and taken to a temporary detention center. A criminal case was officially initiated against them

  3. July 18, 2019

    Oleg, Sergey, and Svetlana were released from the detention center. The court imposed restrictions preventing the two brothers from leaving their homes at certain times, communicating with each other, or using the Internet

  4. August 24, 2021

    Roman was officially charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and placed under travel restrictions

  5. March 3, 2022

    The criminal trial began

a b No photograph of Brother Roman Zhivolupov was available at the time this article was published.

 

NEWS RELEASES

