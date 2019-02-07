NOVEMBER 28, 2022
RUSSIA
Anxieties Overcome by Relying on Jehovah
The Leninskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Oleg Konshin, Sergey Malyanov, and Roman Zhivolupov a and Sister Svetlana Malyanova, Sergey’s daughter. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
Our brothers and sisters who remain faithful despite persecution are living proof that those who “hope in Jehovah” will be “courageous and strong of heart.”—Psalm 27:14.
Time Line
February 7, 2019
A judge authorized police to monitor Sergey’s phone calls and other electronic communications
July 16-17, 2019
Police searched the homes of 31 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nizhny Novgorod and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Oleg, Sergey, and Svetlana were arrested and taken to a temporary detention center. A criminal case was officially initiated against them
July 18, 2019
Oleg, Sergey, and Svetlana were released from the detention center. The court imposed restrictions preventing the two brothers from leaving their homes at certain times, communicating with each other, or using the Internet
August 24, 2021
Roman was officially charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and placed under travel restrictions
March 3, 2022
The criminal trial began