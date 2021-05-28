JANUARY 28, 2022
RUSSIA
Anna Safronova Sentenced to Six Years in Penal Colony
Harshest, Longest Sentence Imposed on a Sister Since 2017 Ban
On January 25, 2022, the Trusovskiy District Court of the Astrakhan Region convicted 56-year-old Sister Anna Safronova and sentenced her to six years in a penal colony. She was immediately taken into custody.
Time Line
May 28, 2021
Criminal case was initiated
June 2, 2021
Authorities searched the home she shares with her 81-year-old mother. Anna was placed in detention
June 3, 2021
Released from detention and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from leaving her home except to walk for one hour a day from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
June 10, 2021
Added to the list of extremists and all her bank accounts were frozen
January 24, 2022
Stated in her concluding comments before the court: “Jesus taught his followers at Matthew 5:44 to ‘love your enemies and to pray for those persecuting you.’ Why? Because there are many examples of persecutors who became worshippers of Jehovah.
“I really hope that at least one of the FSB officers, investigators, security guards, lawyers, and others who hear me and see my behavior will have a changed attitude toward Jehovah’s Witnesses . . . Perhaps at least one person will want to read the Bible, find answers to questions, develop a desire to get to know God, or even become his servant.”
January 25, 2022
Convicted and sentenced to six years in prison
Profile
We are encouraged by the faithful examples of our brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea as we look to our heavenly Father to strengthen us to endure.—2 Thessalonians 1:4.
