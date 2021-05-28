Skip to content

Sister Anna Safronova

JANUARY 28, 2022
RUSSIA

Anna Safronova Sentenced to Six Years in Penal Colony

Harshest, Longest Sentence Imposed on a Sister Since 2017 Ban

On January 25, 2022, the Trusovskiy District Court of the Astrakhan Region convicted 56-year-old Sister Anna Safronova and sentenced her to six years in a penal colony. She was immediately taken into custody.

Time Line

  1. May 28, 2021

    Criminal case was initiated

  2. June 2, 2021

    Authorities searched the home she shares with her 81-year-old mother. Anna was placed in detention

  3. June 3, 2021

    Released from detention and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from leaving her home except to walk for one hour a day from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

  4. June 10, 2021

    Added to the list of extremists and all her bank accounts were frozen

  5. January 24, 2022

    Stated in her concluding comments before the court: “Jesus taught his followers at Matthew 5:44 to ‘love your enemies and to pray for those persecuting you.’ Why? Because there are many examples of persecutors who became worshippers of Jehovah.

    “I really hope that at least one of the FSB officers, investigators, security guards, lawyers, and others who hear me and see my behavior will have a changed attitude toward Jehovah’s Witnesses . . . Perhaps at least one person will want to read the Bible, find answers to questions, develop a desire to get to know God, or even become his servant.”

  6. January 25, 2022

    Convicted and sentenced to six years in prison

Profile

We are encouraged by the faithful examples of our brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea as we look to our heavenly Father to strengthen us to endure.—2 Thessalonians 1:4.

^ par. 24 Interview was conducted prior to her sentencing.

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
