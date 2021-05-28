Anna Safronova Sentenced to Six Years in Penal Colony

Anna Safronova

Born: 1965 (Volgograd, Volgograd Region)

Biography: As a child, studied music and sang in a choir. Became a design engineer. Widowed when her son was 11 years old. Caregiver for her aged mother

Enjoys making illustrated cards and writing poetry for her friends

Came in contact with the truth after her mother started studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Bible’s message that God will unite people of all nationalities touched her heart. Baptized in 1996

Personal Comments

What support have you received during this difficult time?

The support provided by my brothers and sisters is invaluable. . . . They send me and my mother encouraging messages, electronic cards, and videos.

One card that someone gave me was especially impactful. The card read: “Who is standing in front of you is not important. What is important is who is standing behind you.”

[That brings to mind a scripture] that has been of particular support to me . . . At Isaiah 12:2 it says: “God is my salvation. I will trust and feel no dread; For Jah Jehovah is my strength and my might, and he has become my salvation.” . . . I know that even if I am forced to endure far more challenging circumstances in the future, the victory will be Jehovah’s.

What lesson have you learned during this experience?

[I’ve learned to] maintain my balance . . . It is not worth becoming overly focused on potential problems. That would simply lead to depression and create an artificial, exaggerated fear that could paralyze me and deprive me of my desire to continue serving Jehovah. He provides help at just the right time. [Knowing this] strengthens my faith and helps me to continue developing a close relationship with my most reliable Friend, Jehovah.