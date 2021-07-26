Aleksandr Shutov Continues to Rely on Jehovah for Guidance

Aleksandr Shutov

Born: 1952 (Pionerskiy, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Began working on a farm at the age of 15. Now retired

Married Rosa in 1973. They have 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren

His mother learned the truth from Jehovah’s Witnesses who had been exiled to Siberia. He was baptized in 1975. Sentenced to one year in prison in 1976 for refusing to take part in military service

Personal Comments

Would you share a lesson that you learned from your first imprisonment back in 1976?

I recall one experience I had from that time. As I was being transported to prison, one of the KGB officers said: “It is going to be a long trip; is it OK if we talk for a bit?” After I had answered all his questions, he said: “I look at you, and you are so calm. It is like I’m taking you home, not to prison.” I realized that when you turn to Jehovah with complete faith and ask for his help, you experience such a calmness. It almost feels like there is nothing bad going on at all. In my current circumstances, I must continue relying on Jehovah and asking for his guidance.