Brother Aleksandr Shutov

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
RUSSIA

Aleksandr Shutov Continues to Rely on Jehovah for Guidance

The Lazo District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Shutov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 26, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  2. July 30, 2021

    Home was searched. Aleksandr was arrested, interrogated, and released under a recognizance agreement

  3. August 3, 2021

    Added to Russia’s list of extremists

  4. April 28, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

As persecution intensifies, may we all strengthen our faith now and be determined to ‘trust in God’s loyal love, forever and ever.’—Psalm 52:8.

 

