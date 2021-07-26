SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
RUSSIA
Aleksandr Shutov Continues to Rely on Jehovah for Guidance
The Lazo District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Shutov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 26, 2021
Criminal case initiated
July 30, 2021
Home was searched. Aleksandr was arrested, interrogated, and released under a recognizance agreement
August 3, 2021
Added to Russia’s list of extremists
April 28, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
As persecution intensifies, may we all strengthen our faith now and be determined to ‘trust in God’s loyal love, forever and ever.’—Psalm 52:8.