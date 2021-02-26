After Seven Months in Pretrial Detention, Three Brothers Await Verdict

On May 16, 2019, police and Federal Security Service (FSB) officers raided seven homes in Russia’s Volgograd Region. Two days later, the central district court judge ordered Brothers Melnik, Rogozin, and Yegozaryan into pretrial detention. The three were detained for seven months.

Although the three brothers have been reunited with their families, they face challenges as they await the trial verdict. For example, Valeriy has been placed on the list of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation. “They have denied access to all of my bank accounts,” says Valeriy, “and I am prohibited from using the telephone and the Internet. I lost my job because it required both of those tools.” He and his wife are having to use their pensions to provide for their daily needs. They have had to greatly simplify their lives.

Sergey and Igor also have court-imposed restrictions that make it difficult for them to find work. Sergey has found that frequent court hearings interrupt his normal work schedule. He says: “I am a roofer by trade, so I’ve only been able to take smaller odd jobs so that I can finish a job during the breaks between judicial hearings.”

Igor is battling an illness and has to visit a medical facility frequently. He relates: “Because of the charges against me, it’s impossible to find work.” In the face of poor health and financial hardships, he continues: “Jehovah has gifted us with a large, spiritual family that hasn’t abandoned us during this difficult time.”

It is clear that our brothers and their families are experiencing serious material difficulties due to the restrictions placed on them. We are confident that all of our brothers and sisters in Russia will continue to stand firm under tests, knowing that Jehovah will continue to supply all of their needs.—Matthew 6:33.